George R. Boos
George Boos passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 peacefully. He was born May 9, 1944 in Toledo, OH. A Waite High School graduate, George enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1963 and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. George worked at the Jeep Assembly Plant for 30 years and was a UAW Local 12 member.
George is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kayrl Sue Boos; his granddaughter, Nicole (Ryan) Piechuta; and granddog, Rey. He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Monica Boos Shoviak; and son, Paul R. Boos.
Although he enjoyed watching most sports, OSU football and the Minnesota Vikings were his favorite teams to cheer on. George also enjoyed traveling, having been to all 50 states and several countries.
A private service will be held.
A special thank you to the staff at Divine Rehab and Nursing, and to Elara Caring.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019