George R. Shipper



George Ray Shipper, 71, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. George was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 23, 1948 to George Edward and Mary Florine (McPherson) Shipper. He was a 1967 graduate of Lake High School. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during the Viet Nam War. Once honorably discharged from the Navy he then went to work for ADM Grain Elevator where he worked many years prior to his retirement. In his spare time he enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, fishing and ball bowling winning many championships. He was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars.



Surviving are his children, George Ray Jr., Robert Allen (Kim), Regina Shipper; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ann (Bob) Kulla, Joyce (Ted) Whitaker, Mary (Tim) McGrew; loving companion, Marilyn Jaegly; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Charlotte; sister, Betty Jo Dubois.



Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road on Thursday from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 12 Noon in the funeral home where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary