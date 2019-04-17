Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Shipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Shipper


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George R. Shipper Obituary
George R. Shipper

George Ray Shipper, 71, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. George was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 23, 1948 to George Edward and Mary Florine (McPherson) Shipper. He was a 1967 graduate of Lake High School. After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during the Viet Nam War. Once honorably discharged from the Navy he then went to work for ADM Grain Elevator where he worked many years prior to his retirement. In his spare time he enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, fishing and ball bowling winning many championships. He was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars.

Surviving are his children, George Ray Jr., Robert Allen (Kim), Regina Shipper; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ann (Bob) Kulla, Joyce (Ted) Whitaker, Mary (Tim) McGrew; loving companion, Marilyn Jaegly; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Charlotte; sister, Betty Jo Dubois.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road on Thursday from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 12 Noon in the funeral home where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now