George R. TuckerGeorge Tucker, a longtime Point Place resident, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born April 17, 1942 to Virginia and Clarence Tucker in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Woodward High School in 1961 and enlisted in the Navy shortly thereafter. He married Laura Jean Kohn on December 31, 1961 and she preceded him in death in 1993. They had two children, Michael Tucker and Laurie Tucker Miller.In 1995 he married his longtime friend, Deborah Laskey. Their marriage was filled with love, a desire to travel and have fun.George served in the Navy aboard the J.D. Blackwood, DE 219 until 1963. During that time the ship served in Cuba during the Missile Crisis and was part of the blockade. He served in the Reserves for an additional four years. He was a proud Plank Owner of the J.D. Blackwood and a member of the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association as well as the Sylvania American Legion Post 468.When George left the Navy he worked at Textile Leather until 1966 when he joined the City of Toledo in the sign shop. He transferred to Building Inspection and after serving as Shop Steward, he became Chief Steward of AFSCME Local 7 and eventually President of the local. In 1984 he went to work for AFSCME Ohio Council 8 as a Staff Representative. In 1987 he became the Toledo Area Regional Director, AFSCME Ohio Council 8, AFL-CIO. He retired from that position in 2004. From 2002 to 2019 he served as the Executive Secretary of the Greater Northwest Ohio CLC, AFL-CIO.In addition to serving as a Director on the Port Authority Board and on the Board of Trustees for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, George was part of many other boards and organizations. Among the many honors he received, he was delighted by the naming of a scholarship after him by AFSCME Ohio Council 8 and his appointment to the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels through his participation in Our Common Heritage, an organization that aided people of Appalachia.George was a Coach in youth hockey during the 1970s. He ran a Mite Training Program, had four state championships, a 4th place finish at Nationals and took a team to Sweden for cultural exchange games. He served on the boards of the Greater Toledo Amateur Hockey Association and the Down River Inter-City Hockey Club-Detroit.At the time of his death he was President of the Toledo Public Library Board of Trustees, President of the Area Labor Federation and a member of the Ohio AFL-CIO Executive Board.George is survived by his wife, Deborah; brother, Tom (Leona) Tucker, of Vacaville, CA; sister-in-law, Pat Tucker; daughter, Laurie Tucker Miller; son, Michael (Amber Laderach) Tucker; grandchildren, Aric (Teri Stalker) Neeld; Zakery Neeld; Kaleb (Hailey) Neeld; Lukas (Brittany Masters) Tucker; Laura (Dylan) Knitz; Vincent (Chelsi Hafner) Tucker; and six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beth (Rusty) Smotherman; brother-in-law, Bob (Barb) Laskey; and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dan Tucker, of Lawton, Oklahoma and grandson, Matt Lanane.Due to Covid19 restrictions, Services will be private. Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel (419-392-9500) assisted the family with professional services.Memorial tributes may be made to The Toledo Lucas County Public Library or Olivet Lutheran Church, Sylvania.