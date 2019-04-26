Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
George Sherife-Kekulah

George Sherife-Kekulah Obituary
George Sherife-Kekulah

George Sherife Kekulah 75, passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019. He was born in Liberia. George was a hard worker, excellent provider and founder of the Lighthouse Daycare and Community Center.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lottie Sherife-Kekulah; daughters, Crystal, Jamila, Mandisa (Robert); son, Jason; brother, Abu; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services are Saturday April 27, 2019, 1 pm preceded by 12 noon wake. Visitation is Friday 7-9 pm, all services to take place at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2019
