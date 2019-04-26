|
George Sherife-Kekulah
George Sherife Kekulah 75, passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019. He was born in Liberia. George was a hard worker, excellent provider and founder of the Lighthouse Daycare and Community Center.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lottie Sherife-Kekulah; daughters, Crystal, Jamila, Mandisa (Robert); son, Jason; brother, Abu; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services are Saturday April 27, 2019, 1 pm preceded by 12 noon wake. Visitation is Friday 7-9 pm, all services to take place at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2019