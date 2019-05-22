George Stanley Michalak



George Stanley Michalak, 87, passed in peace Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his Kingston of Sylvania residence.



George was born on February 19, 1932, in Toledo, OH, to Clement and Rose (Klos) Michalak.



In 1950, he graduated from Macomber Vocational High School, focusing on Aeronautics. After high school, George enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. In 1962, he graduated from The University of Toledo and started his career as a computer programmer. George was a lifelong musician and started his love for the clarinet when he was a young student at Saint Hedwig School. George continued his music career and played in various bands (Kingsmen Band; Polka Kings of 1950, Bob Earl and The All Stars and The Imperials of Toledo) playing both the clarinet and saxophone. George was famous for his Clarinet Polka and it was highly requested at different venues he played.



George is survived by his children, Victor (Tammy) Michalak, Pam (Joe) Jagodzinski, Heidi Fratantonio; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Michalak) Muszynski; nephews, Gregory (Kim) Muszynski, Michael (Julio) Muszynski, and Daniel (Beverly) Muszynski; and 2 great-nephews.



Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-8:00 pm at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (West of Corey Rd.) where funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery with full Military Honors provided by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingston Employee Benefit Fund, c/o Ruth Curtis, One Seagate #1960, Toledo, OH 43604.



Published in The Blade on May 22, 2019