Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM At Funeral Home Funeral service 10:00 AM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for George Tombaugh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Tombaugh

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) George Tombaugh, who became synonymous with the Springfield school district in the 20 years he served as superintendent, died Wednesday in Kobacker House hospice center in Columbus. He was 76.



He had cancer, his wife, Carol Tombaugh, said.



Mr. Tombaugh left the Springfield schools in 1999 to become Gov. Bob Taft's first executive assistant for education. He later became superintendent of Westerville schools, from which he retired in 2007. But, until he entered hospice, he continued to work for the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio as a client services representative. He offered guidance to school districts in programs and finances, but also when they needed to hire administrators.



"He said to me one time, 'I just got really good at what I do. This isn't the time to quit,'" his wife said. "He felt he had learned through the years and wanted to share."



Mr. Tombaugh came to the Springfield district in 1977 as assistant superintendent and became superintendent in 1979, succeeding Earl "Bud" Ott, who retired.



"Everything he did, he formulated into a fantastic educational plan for our kids," said Ev Harris, a 46-year Springfield board member. "He had this knack of bringing new programs into play, leading the board in the right direction. He was a born leader.''



Building improvements he undertook included turning the high school gym into a modern 800-seat auditorium and building a 2,450-seat field house, Mr. Harris said. After Mr. Tombaugh left, the district named the auditorium for him.



"He still choked up about that," his wife said. "That was an amazing honor. He loved that community and the people. He had nothing but good memories."



Cynthia Beekley, his successor, noted Mr. Tombaugh's support for women administrators.



"He led Springfield into the 20th and 21st centuries," said Ms. Beekley, an educator in the district for 19 years when she became superintendent. "He had a real vision for what he thought education ought to look like. He was great man to work for.''



He navigated the district through a housing boom and a stretch in the early 1990s when voters turned down four levies in a row. Classes got larger and, for a time, Springfield had a pay-to-play program for athletics. Still, "everybody pulled together to try and work out our problems," Mr. Tombaugh told The Blade in 1999, "and the whole Springfield school community was probably closer together than at any other time."



The students hadn't changed much over 20 years, he said then. The change came in the choices they had.



"Twenty years ago there might have been a half-dozen ways a kid could get into trouble, now there are probably 50, and you have to keep up with all of them," he said in 1999. "But the kids themselves are doing what they always did. They're looking for challenges and ways to feel good about themselves."



Mr. Tombaugh also was a member of Sylvania City Council from 1995-99.



He was born April 1, 1942, in Cleveland to Louise and Donald Tombaugh. After the family moved, he went to Burnham High School in Sylvania, graduating in 1960.



He was a graduate of the University of Toledo, from which he received bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees. He started out teaching math and coaching track in the Sylvania schools. He later became district treasurer.



Surviving are his wife, the former Carol Nicklas, whom he married Aug. 20, 1977; daughters Kris Evans, Jenna Lofgren, and Katy Tombaugh; sons Ben and Fred Tombaugh, and eight grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Schoedinger Funeral Home in Gahanna, Ohio, where services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday.



The family suggests tributes to the Dr. George Tombaugh Fund through the Westerville Education Foundation in Westerville, Ohio, or at westervilleeducationfoundation.com.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.