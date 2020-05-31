George V. FearGeorge V. Fear, 92, previously of Toledo, Ohio, passed away May 19, 2020, in New Tazewell, Tennessee. He was born in Monclair, New Jersey, parents George and Marie (Stirn) Fear. George retired from Commerical Aluminum Cookware (Calphalon).George is survived by daughter, Kathryn (Harold) Yunker; sons, Ronald (John) Ricky, Randy and Russell; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by grandson, Jared.There were no services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Toledo Humane Society.Online expressions of sympathy may be made at