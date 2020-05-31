George V. Fear
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George V. Fear

George V. Fear, 92, previously of Toledo, Ohio, passed away May 19, 2020, in New Tazewell, Tennessee. He was born in Monclair, New Jersey, parents George and Marie (Stirn) Fear. George retired from Commerical Aluminum Cookware (Calphalon).

George is survived by daughter, Kathryn (Harold) Yunker; sons, Ronald (John) Ricky, Randy and Russell; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Jared.

There were no services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Toledo Humane Society.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved