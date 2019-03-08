|
|
George W. Forbes
George W. Forbes, 85, passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 22, 1934 to Charles and Hermina Forbes in Toledo. George worked at Industrial Heat Treating Co. for 38 years. He loved hunting, fishing and being with family and friends.
George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pauletta Forbes; daughters, Rose Forbes, Sally (Gary) Vess; son, Gregory (Christine) Forbes; sister, Lillian Forbes and 3 grandchildren, Michael Robinson, Angie Forbes and Joshua (Kimberly) Forbes. He was preceded in death by his son, George "Skip" W. Forbes Jr. and 8 brothers and sisters.
Friends are invited to visit from 2:00pm to 6:00pm Sunday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue where services will be held 11:00am Monday. Interment in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church. Condolences for George's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2019