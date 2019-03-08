Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Forbes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Forbes


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George W. Forbes Obituary
George W. Forbes

George W. Forbes, 85, passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 22, 1934 to Charles and Hermina Forbes in Toledo. George worked at Industrial Heat Treating Co. for 38 years. He loved hunting, fishing and being with family and friends.

George is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pauletta Forbes; daughters, Rose Forbes, Sally (Gary) Vess; son, Gregory (Christine) Forbes; sister, Lillian Forbes and 3 grandchildren, Michael Robinson, Angie Forbes and Joshua (Kimberly) Forbes. He was preceded in death by his son, George "Skip" W. Forbes Jr. and 8 brothers and sisters.

Friends are invited to visit from 2:00pm to 6:00pm Sunday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue where services will be held 11:00am Monday. Interment in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church. Condolences for George's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now