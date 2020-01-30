|
George W. Hubbell Jr
George Willard Hubbell, Jr. was born on October 10, 1923 in Toledo, Ohio. He was one of three children born from the union of the late George and the late Mabel (Chatwell) Hubbell Sr. George attended Holland High School where he graduated with the class of 1942. In November of 1942, George proudly enlisted into the United States Navy, where he served his country as an electrician for more than three years during World War II, earning several commendations.
George married the love of his life, June Wagner on August 24, 1946 in Ottawa Lake, Michigan and from this union came the birth of two children. He worked hard to support his family, for six years he served the city of Holland as Mayor and most recently as a Millwright at Owens-Illinois taking retirement in 1982 after fifteen years. Shortly after retiring, George and June moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida where George played golf for twenty years. George later returned to the area to be close to his family, where he filled his time with family and weekly euchre games at the Wood County Senior Center. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 646 and a member of the Northern Light Masonic Lodge #40.
George W. Hubbell Jr, age 96, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-four years, June on June 7, 2000; and a sister, Marion McCormick.
To cherish his memory he leaves his children, George W. (Susie) Hubbell III and Sandra Hubbell; a sister, Betty Jean Mulinix; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and fourteen great-great grandchildren.
