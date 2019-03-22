George W. Johnson



George W. Johnson, 84, of Madison Ht., MI, formally of Sylvania, OH passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Cherrywood Nursing Home with his children by his side. He was born September 20, 1934 in Toledo, OH to Harold and Beatrice (Bowman) Johnson.



George was an M.P. in the Marine Corps. He was employed by Hostess Wonder Bread for 30-plus years. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, riding his motorcycle and boating on Lake Erie.



George is survived by his children, Toni Johnson Patton, George (Tammy) Johnson and Becky (Terry) Johnson Harris; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Showman and sister-in-law, Nancy Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Penny Sue Johnson and brother, Harold Johnson.



Visitation will be at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3pm until 7pm, where the funeral will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11am. Interment with military honors will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Family suggest memorials to the March of Dimes.



On-line condolences may be left at www.reebfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary