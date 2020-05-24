George W. Kreamer



George Kreamer, age 74, passed away peacefully in his home, Sunday, May 17.



George was born to George and Dorothy Kreamer on April 17, 1946 in Windsor, Canada.



George was a graduate of Woodward High School in 1964. He enlisted into the United States Army straight out of high school.



He had many hobbies but loved being outdoors and spending time with his family the most. He was an avid storyteller and loved to make everyone laugh. George had an everlasting impact on everyone he met.



George is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Vicky A. Kreamer; his son, Matthew; parents, George and Dorothy Kreamer along with his uncle, Bill Henderson.



He is survived by his sons, George (Lori) Kreamer, Brian (Renata) Kreamer, Christopher Kreamer; grandchildren, Matthew, Kane, Kyle, Geori and Mackenzie Kreamer; siblings, Carol (Jerry) Snyder, Biddy McGaha, Harold (Tracy) Kreamer, Aunt, Mari Henderson and his nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Linda Dean for filling George's last two years of life with love and laughter. We will always be thankful to Linda for the time she spent with him.



A special thank you to Hospice of NW Ohio for the wonderful care they provided to George during his last months of life.



A Celebration of Life is being planned in his honor however, the date and time is pending due to current restrictions. Updates will be provided on Facebook but please feel free to contact Renata at KreamerFamily1999@outlook.com with your direct contact information and you will be notified on the final arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store