George W. Sitzenstock, "Dude", passed away March 11, 2020. He was born December 27, 1970 in Toledo to Sara (Stevens) and the late Robert P. Sitzenstock.

Known as Dude to most, he loved the outdoors and tinkering on anything. He spent many hours on the Maumee River either fishing, walking his dog, looking for artifacts or riding in his antique wooden boat.

Dude graduated from the University of Toledo in Geology, finished his Architecture Degree at St. Lawrence and a degree from the Harvard School of Design. He worked with his father at Sitzenstock & Associates and was a consultant at Westfield Design.

Dude was preceded in death by his father, Robert P., his older brother, Robert E.; and an older sister Heidi I. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Sara (Sally); his sisters, Durann "Gigi", Synda (Gary Heikkinen) Kentucky, Stephanie (Mike Sindel) Defiance; his niece, Pauliann; and nephew, Christopher.

There will be a service held in his memory once the health scare is over. To be informed of the service, please email [email protected] or leave a message on the funeral home's website. Any memorial donations may be made in his name to Cub Scout Pack 75 (655 Wayne St. Defiance, OH) or to the Lucas County Humane Society. To leave a special message for Dude's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
