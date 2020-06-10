George Wayne RahmGeorge Wayne Rahm, age 58, of Toledo, passed away June 4, 2020. George was employed as a machine repairman at Jeep for 20 years. He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Darlene Rahm; brothers, Theodore (Dawn) Rahm, and Keith (Melinda) Rahm; sister, Ute (Robert) Ash; children, George (Chip) Rahm, Jr. (Lydia), and Christopher (Sonia) Rahm; grandchildren, Marcus, Zach, Kaiden, and Kylie. George is also survived by special friend, Angel Brown as well as her children, Dejanay, Angelo, Nevaeh, and Samiya. A viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel, 4750 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300) from 2:30 - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Weiss officiating. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. To share memories and condolences with George's family please visit our website.