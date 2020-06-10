George Wayne Rahm
George Wayne Rahm, age 58, of Toledo, passed away June 4, 2020. George was employed as a machine repairman at Jeep for 20 years. He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Darlene Rahm; brothers, Theodore (Dawn) Rahm, and Keith (Melinda) Rahm; sister, Ute (Robert) Ash; children, George (Chip) Rahm, Jr. (Lydia), and Christopher (Sonia) Rahm; grandchildren, Marcus, Zach, Kaiden, and Kylie. George is also survived by special friend, Angel Brown as well as her children, Dejanay, Angelo, Nevaeh, and Samiya. A viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel, 4750 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300) from 2:30 - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Weiss officiating. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. To share memories and condolences with George's family please visit our website.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
George Wayne Rahm, age 58, of Toledo, passed away June 4, 2020. George was employed as a machine repairman at Jeep for 20 years. He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Darlene Rahm; brothers, Theodore (Dawn) Rahm, and Keith (Melinda) Rahm; sister, Ute (Robert) Ash; children, George (Chip) Rahm, Jr. (Lydia), and Christopher (Sonia) Rahm; grandchildren, Marcus, Zach, Kaiden, and Kylie. George is also survived by special friend, Angel Brown as well as her children, Dejanay, Angelo, Nevaeh, and Samiya. A viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel, 4750 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300) from 2:30 - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th, 2020. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Weiss officiating. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. To share memories and condolences with George's family please visit our website.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.