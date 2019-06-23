George Willets



George Willets, 92, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed peacefully June 6th at The Elizabeth Scott Community. George was born October 13, 1926, to George and Norma of Monroe, Michigan. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Arletta (Leonard).



George was a World War II Navy veteran serving as a Radioman in the Pacific. After the war, he spent his working hours as a painter and was a member of Local Painters Union #7. He was an avid reader, at times reading 3 books at once. George never let the opportunity pass to tell you that he was a Life Member of the Whitehouse American Legion Post #384, where he served as a Past Post Commander, Chaplain, and was known for his column in The Legion Press. Representing the Legion, he taught local students flag etiquette, recruited young men for Boys State, and proudly passed along his love and appreciation for the constitution by preparing young adults for the Legion Oratorical Contest. He was the go-to for instructing youth and adults on speech etiquette through Toastmasters. He was a loving Poppy to many, cheering on his grandchildren from the sidelines and flipping Mickey Mouse pancakes at the Post for their breakfasts.



He is lovingly remembered by his children, Steve (Mary) Willets and Beth Heinlein; grandchildren, Kelly (Scott) Barton, Kate Willets, Nikki (Brian) Barden, Will Varnum, Melanie (Jamie) Falcon, Roman Willets; great-grandchildren, Mitchell (Amanda), Meredith(Chris), Monica, Mallory, Caleb, Bryson, Jackson, and Beckett; great-great-grandchildren, Maci, Graham, and Peyton. He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Stan and Glen; son, Rick Willets; daughters, Diane Willets and Mary Alice Meagher.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Whitehouse American Legion Post #384 from 2pm-5pm on Sunday, June 30, beginning with a Legion Service at 2pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitehouse American Legion Post #384 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to thank The Elizabeth Scott Community and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their devoted, loving care and support.



Arrangements entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH.



Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019