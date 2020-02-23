The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral
3754 Woodley Road
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral
3754 Woodley Road
Toledo, OH
George Yarad


1937 - 2020
George Yarad Obituary
George Yarad

George Yarad, age 82, a native and lifelong resident of Toledo, died February 22, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born August 25, 1937 to the late Joseph and Sarah (Abraham) Yarad. George graduated from Woodward High School in 1955 and was employed with Libbey Owens Ford and later retired from the DuPont Company. George found great joy in attending horse races all throughout the area and will be remembered as a loving brother who was devoted to his family.

Surviving is his twin brother and best friend, John (Geneva) Yarad; sister-in-law, Gloria Yarad; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Michael Yarad.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Road, Toledo, OH 43606. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. George Cathedral.

