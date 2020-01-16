Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Washington Twp Fire Station
2469 Shoreland Ave
Toledo, OH
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Washington Twp Fire Station
2469 Shoreland Ave
Toledo, OH
Georgene M. Shock


1937 - 2019
Georgene M. Shock Obituary
Georgene M. Shock

Georgene M. Shock, 82, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away December 14, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. She was born November 2, 1937 and was a 1955 graduate of Whitmer High School.

She worked at the Medical College of Ohio in the CCU before her retirement. She was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. She was very devoted to her family and never missed a family function.

Left to cherish Georgene's memory are her children, David (Carlina) Shock, Pamela (Matthew) Hart, Michelle (Kim) May; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Evelyn Koch and Geraldine Ortiz.

Friends and family are invited to share in a Celebration of her life on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Washington Twp Fire Station, 2469 Shoreland Ave., Toledo, OH, from 1-5pm with a service held at 2:00pm.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020
