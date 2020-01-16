|
|
Georgene M. Shock
Georgene M. Shock, 82, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away December 14, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, OH. She was born November 2, 1937 and was a 1955 graduate of Whitmer High School.
She worked at the Medical College of Ohio in the CCU before her retirement. She was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. She was very devoted to her family and never missed a family function.
Left to cherish Georgene's memory are her children, David (Carlina) Shock, Pamela (Matthew) Hart, Michelle (Kim) May; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Evelyn Koch and Geraldine Ortiz.
Friends and family are invited to share in a Celebration of her life on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Washington Twp Fire Station, 2469 Shoreland Ave., Toledo, OH, from 1-5pm with a service held at 2:00pm.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020