First Baptist Church
6520 Pilliod Rd
Holland, OH 43528
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Greater Toledo
6520 Pilliod Rd
Holland, OH
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Greater Toledo
6520 Pilliod Rd
Holland, OH
Georgia Hoagland


1924 - 2019
Georgia Hoagland Obituary
Georgia Hoagland

Georgia Hoagland, 94, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away June 30, 2019 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. Born on October 16, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio, to John and Mary (Willis) VanWeren. Georgia was a homemaker while raising her children. She retired from Jacobson's Department store when it closed in Toledo, Ohio.

Georgia is survived by her children, Dick (Ewa) Hoagland, Linda (Steve) Morris and Jack (Debbie) Hoagland. Also surviving are four grandchildren and their spouses. Georgia enjoyed that she lived to see seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Jack" Hoagland; her parents and her brother, Ralph VanWeren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Greater Toledo, 6520 Pilliod Rd., Holland, Ohio. Monday, July 8th, visitation will be at 10:00am, Memorial service to begin at 11:00am. Reception following. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to First Baptist Church of Greater Toledo.

The family would like to thank the staff at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice for their compassion and support.

Published in The Blade on July 4, 2019
