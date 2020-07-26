1/1
Georgia Irene Rejiester
1947 - 2020
Georgia Irene Rejiester

Georgia Irene Rejiester, age 72, of Toledo, passed away July 12, 2020. Georgia was born November 20, 1947m in Toledo to Augustus and Georgia (Lott) Kunz. Georgia graduated from Woodward High School, class of 1965, and later graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in Education in 1969. She taught at L.P. Stewart and also taught the deaf at Central Catholic High School. She was an active member at Riverpoint Ministries (Point Place United Methodist Church). She taught Sunday School for many years and was Superintendent for a short period of time. Georgia along with her husband, Jim, had a special ministry with the elderly members of the church. Georgia loved taking in stray cats and caring for them. She loved her family members very much and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Georgia was also preceded in death by her uncles, Manotto Lott and Anthony "Andy" Kunz; her sisters, Augusta "Norma" (Joseph) Robbins, Josephine "Rose" (Vincenzo) Gioffre, Mary "Phyllis" (John) Simpkins, Margueritte Corina (John) Ward; her brother Charles (Genevieve) Kunz and special sister-in-law, Lois J. Rejiester. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, James L. Rejiester Jr.; sister-in-law, Donna (Phil) Colgan; brother-in-law, David Rejiester; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-NW Chapel (4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, 419-473-0300). Funeral services and burial will be privately held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverpoint Ministries or to Paws and Whiskers in Georgia's memory.

To leave a special message for Georgia's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memories & Condolences
