Georgia Karahalios
Georgia Karahalios passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in her daughter's home in Tennessee at the age of 88. She was born in Chrisovo, Greece and lived between there and Athens, Greece most of her teenage years. In 1958, she sponsored her husband, Jim Karahalios, and brought him to Toronto, Canada where they were married. In 1963 they moved to the United States where they traveled and lived in many states opening pizza restaurants and shopping strips. In 1971 they moved to Sylvania and opened J & G Pizza and many years later opened Pappoulis Pizza.
Georgia worked hard her entire life; she began working around the young age of 11 when she moved to Athens with family. She began working as a seamstress and continued to work various positions throughout life. She always worked alongside her husband in all 16 restaurants they opened; raised 3 wonderful children and was always there to help with her grandchildren. She loved large family gatherings and extended family. Her home was always a place of welcome. She was a loving, kindhearted soul and always had a smile on her face.
Georgia loved traveling and would go back to Greece with her family almost every summer. Later in life she enjoyed traveling with all her children and grandchildren.
Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, Nickolaos & Alexandria Zaharopoulos; her husband, Jim Karahalios; and her siblings, Steve, Tony, Maria, John, Haralambos, Aspasia and Margarita. She is survived by her son, Bill (Irene) Karahalios; and her two daughters, Christina (Andy) Markos and Aleca (Chris) Kamilaris; her grandchildren, Kathy (Josh) Phillips, Jim, Andreas, Georgianna, Dimitri, Marios, Giorgos and Helena; and her great grandchildren, Andreas, Hannah and Xavier, Isabella, Aubrey & Zoe.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422), where Trisagion Prayers will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Funeral Service for Georgia will be private for family with Fr. Larry Legakis presiding. The Funeral Service will be viewable via live stream beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 by visiting Georgia's tribute wall on walkerfuneralhomes.com. She will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park following the Funeral Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Toledo, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.