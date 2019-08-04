|
|
Georgia Mae Huebner
Georgia Mae Huebner, age 91, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1927 to Gene and Emma (Stein) Hudson in Toledo. Georgia was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School. She cashiered for Kroger's while attending school, then went to work for Lamson's upon graduation. She married George Huebner Jr. on September 12, 1953. After having children Georgia went on to become a sewing instructor at Stretch n' Sew. Later, she would come full circle and return to cashiering at Schorling's before retiring.
She was a skillful seamstress and quilter throughout most of her life. She brought beauty and creativity to everything she did. Georgia enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and travel. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and a member of the Quilt Sitters Circle. Most of all, Georgia loved spending time with family and friends and she will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sally (Jeff) Jurrus; grandchildren, Megan (Lining) Ren, Joshua and Luke Jurrus; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Heather Ren; son in law, John Tasnadi and niece, Ann Miller. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Huebner, Jr.; daughter, Heidi Huebner and sister, June Gardner.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
In Georgia's memory, memorial contributions may be made to N.W.O. Habitat for Humanity or to the Cherry Street Mission.
Her family would like to specially thank the staff from ProMedica Hospice and also to the caregivers at Home Instead for the care that was provided to Georgia.
To leave a special message for Georgia's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019