Georgia Mae Peterson
Georgia Mae Peterson, 91, passed away February 4, 2020 at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community Facility. She was born in Sharon, Mississippi to the union of Virginia and Warren Adams. She moved to Toledo, Ohio where she attended Jesup W. Scott high school, graduating in 1946 where she was an honorary member of the Bulldog Alumni Association. She attended Christian Community Church where she was a member of the Mothers Board and also served in other leadership areas.
She was preceded in death by her late husbands Cecil Raymond Martin Sr. and William Gary Peterson Sr., her sons Cecil Raymond Martin Jr., Warren Douglas Martin and her father Warren Adams.
Georgia Peterson is survived by her sons William and Rolando Peterson; her daughters Cecilia Martin-Peoples, Kamako Martin-Lewis; and daughters in love Pamela Martin (Cecil), Diana Peterson (William); and granddaughters in love, Melissa Peoples (Raymond).
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel.
Wake service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. at The Refreshing Place (formerly Christian Community Church) Bishop Christopher Rowell pastor, interment Forest Cemetery.
