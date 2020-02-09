The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
The Refreshing Place (formerly Christian Community Church)
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
The Refreshing Place (formerly Christian Community Church)
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Mae Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Mae Peterson Obituary
Georgia Mae Peterson

Georgia Mae Peterson, 91, passed away February 4, 2020 at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community Facility. She was born in Sharon, Mississippi to the union of Virginia and Warren Adams. She moved to Toledo, Ohio where she attended Jesup W. Scott high school, graduating in 1946 where she was an honorary member of the Bulldog Alumni Association. She attended Christian Community Church where she was a member of the Mothers Board and also served in other leadership areas.

She was preceded in death by her late husbands Cecil Raymond Martin Sr. and William Gary Peterson Sr., her sons Cecil Raymond Martin Jr., Warren Douglas Martin and her father Warren Adams.

Georgia Peterson is survived by her sons William and Rolando Peterson; her daughters Cecilia Martin-Peoples, Kamako Martin-Lewis; and daughters in love Pamela Martin (Cecil), Diana Peterson (William); and granddaughters in love, Melissa Peoples (Raymond).

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel.

Wake service Wednesday 10:00 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. at The Refreshing Place (formerly Christian Community Church) Bishop Christopher Rowell pastor, interment Forest Cemetery.

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Download Now