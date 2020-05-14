Georgia Marie (Elgin) AnelloGeorgia Marie (Elgin) Anello, age 89, passed peacefully on May 12, 2020, in Hospice Care of Northwest Ohio from repository failure. She was born October 18, 1930, in Toledo to Ada (West) and Henry Elgin. She married Anthony (Tony) Anello on April 12, 1947, and she lived a wonderful life as a loving fun-filled wife and mother to 7 children. She had a memorable laugh!In addition to her parents and all but one sibling, Georgia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony (Tony) Anello; son, Steve; and grandchildren, Stephanie and Robbie Anello.She is survived by 6 children: son, Robert; daughter, Carolyn (Tom) Judson; sons, Tony (Andrea), David (Terrie), Leon (Amy), Leo; sister, Juanita; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.In the current environment in Ohio, the family cannot receive guests and will celebrate a private service and entombment at Restlawn Memorial Park. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hospice Care of Northwest Ohio on Detroit Avenue for their loving care.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Northwest Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be made: