Georgiana Irene (Brossia) Shank
March 6, 1940 - March 17, 2020
Georgiana Irene (Brossia) Shank, 80, of Perrysburg, Ohio died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. She was born in Rossford, Ohio on March 6, 1940 to Elmer Carl and Edna Irene (Smith) Brossia. Georgiana graduated from Rossford High School.
Georgiana married Edgar M. Shank and together they raised their family. She was a go-getter who worked at Perrysburg Township Police/Fire and retired from the Wood County Sheriff's Office as a 9-1-1 operator. She enjoyed going to casinos but her pride and joy were her kids and grandchildren.
Georgiana is survived by her daughters, Nina (David) Baum, Gretchen (Charley) Settles, Robin (Victor Limon) Dilucia; grandchildren, David Lee Baum, Daniel F. Baum, Brandy Marie Baum, Amber I. (Lonnie) Pierce, Joseph David (Ashleigh) Dilucia, Dominic Mason Dilucia, Brett Austin Dilucia; eight loving great grandchildren; and sister, Jeanette Ann Okumus. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edgar M. Shank; daughter, Nancy Shank; brothers, Charles William Brossia, Elmer Carl Brossia, Jr. and Robert James Brossia.
Due to current situations services will be private. A live streaming of Georgiana's funeral was on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133). Burial will be in Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial donations in Georgiana Shank name may be made to Martin Luther Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020