Georgiana R. Huizenga
1945 - 2020
Georgiana R. Huizenga

Georgiana R. Huizenga, 75 of Elmore, OH, died Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born August 11, 1945, in Painesville, OH, to the late George Blair and Mildred Louise (Cone) Sheers, Jr. She was a 1963 graduate of Alliance High School and a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green State University. On August 12, 1967, she married Keith G. Huizenga and he survives. Georgiana was the Director for the Elmore Public Library and the Genoa Library for many years. During this time, she led initiatives to incorporate technology and renovate the library. She was also the branch manager for the Wood County Library in Walbridge, OH. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Elmore where she had served as a past council president. She was an original member of the Elmore Mother's Club, Women's Study Club, and the 4th of July Bicentennial Celebration. She was an avid reader and loved traveling.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Keith of Elmore; children, Andrew (Rachel) Huizenga of Reading, OH and Jennifer (Scott) Vargovich of Maumee, OH; grandchildren, Alexander and Madeline Huizenga; and sister, Martha Guglielmo.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8 pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. SR. 51, Elmore, OH 43416, with the family present from 2-4 & 6-8pm. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, requirement of facial coverings and social distancing will be observed. Private Funeral Services will begin at 11am on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Margaret Mills officiating. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Harris-Elmore Public Library or Oral Cancel Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
(419) 862-3331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel Elmore Chapel
