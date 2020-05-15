(News story) MONROE - Georgianna Swalm, a teacher who unlocked the joys of language for her elementary students, and a business owner who for more than 50 years ran the marina she helped develop, died May 7 at Brookdale Senior Living in Monroe. She was 94.
Mrs. Swalm, a resident of Brookdale in recent years, had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
"She was continuing her routines up until the day she died," her daughter, Diana Armistead, said.
Mrs. Swalm retired in the early 2010s, when she sold Monroe Marina. In 1959, she bought a swamp on LaPlaisance Creek near Monroe, had it dredged and docks built, creating a marina. She later bought an adjoining corn field, which she used to store boats.
"She was a very hands-on person all summer, because she had her summers free," her daughter said.
She persevered through floods, years of high lake levels and low, and a major fire.
"She took on challenges," her daughter said.
Marina users hailed from Ohio, the Detroit area, Jackson, Mich., - people who wanted to be on Lake Erie.
"She enjoyed the boaters who would come and learning who they were and different walks of life," her daughter said. "For the number of years she was at the marina, it's remarkable how little time she spent out on the lake. It was not a thing for her. She liked hearing about it."
Wilma Kahn, a childhood friend of Mrs. Swalm's daughter, said: "She really liked to build and structure things.That is what made her a good teacher probably and a good business woman. She loved building up this business, and physically building it as well as structuring it as a business. And she loved meeting the people. It was fun for her."
The social side motivated Mrs. Swalm's membership in North Cape Yacht Club.
Mrs. Swalm retired from Custer Elementary School in the Monroe district in 1976 to focus on the marina. She came to the school district the year she bought land for the marina and started at Manor Elementary. She also taught at Boyd Elementary.
"She really liked third grade the best, but she did teach second occasionally," her daughter said. "She was dramatic and creative and also had great sympathy for the outlier."
With those students, she would "find out what they were good at and help them be competent," her daughter said. "She took it very personally when they would shine."
Her reading aloud brought books alive, and she had a special typewriter in class that produced large block letters so students could produce their own books.
She encouraged her daughter and her daughter's friends to be readers, Ms. Kahn recalled. Since 2006, Mrs. Swalm and Ms. Kahn were pen pals.
"She sent me lots of fascinating letters, with little tiny handwriting - lots of questions, and she told me what she had been reading," Ms. Kahn said. "She loved to laugh. She was really smart, and she wanted to share her love of reading."
She was born Aug. 18, 1925, in Leoni Township near Jackson to Minnie and Richard Sager. She was a graduate of what became Michigan State University, where she majored in home economics. She thought she'd learn to cook. Instead, the chemistry she acquired helped her land jobs with pharmaceutical companies in Boston and New Orleans.
She returned to Michigan and taught high school home economics for a time in Taylor, Mich. Afterward, she received a master's degree in elementary education from Wayne State University.
She was formerly married to the late Dr. William Armistead. Her husband, William Swalm, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Diana Armistead; five grandchildren, and three great-grandsons.
The family plans no public services. Arrangements are by Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe.
The family suggests tributes to the Nature Conservancy or the Sierra Club.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Mrs. Swalm, a resident of Brookdale in recent years, had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
"She was continuing her routines up until the day she died," her daughter, Diana Armistead, said.
Mrs. Swalm retired in the early 2010s, when she sold Monroe Marina. In 1959, she bought a swamp on LaPlaisance Creek near Monroe, had it dredged and docks built, creating a marina. She later bought an adjoining corn field, which she used to store boats.
"She was a very hands-on person all summer, because she had her summers free," her daughter said.
She persevered through floods, years of high lake levels and low, and a major fire.
"She took on challenges," her daughter said.
Marina users hailed from Ohio, the Detroit area, Jackson, Mich., - people who wanted to be on Lake Erie.
"She enjoyed the boaters who would come and learning who they were and different walks of life," her daughter said. "For the number of years she was at the marina, it's remarkable how little time she spent out on the lake. It was not a thing for her. She liked hearing about it."
Wilma Kahn, a childhood friend of Mrs. Swalm's daughter, said: "She really liked to build and structure things.That is what made her a good teacher probably and a good business woman. She loved building up this business, and physically building it as well as structuring it as a business. And she loved meeting the people. It was fun for her."
The social side motivated Mrs. Swalm's membership in North Cape Yacht Club.
Mrs. Swalm retired from Custer Elementary School in the Monroe district in 1976 to focus on the marina. She came to the school district the year she bought land for the marina and started at Manor Elementary. She also taught at Boyd Elementary.
"She really liked third grade the best, but she did teach second occasionally," her daughter said. "She was dramatic and creative and also had great sympathy for the outlier."
With those students, she would "find out what they were good at and help them be competent," her daughter said. "She took it very personally when they would shine."
Her reading aloud brought books alive, and she had a special typewriter in class that produced large block letters so students could produce their own books.
She encouraged her daughter and her daughter's friends to be readers, Ms. Kahn recalled. Since 2006, Mrs. Swalm and Ms. Kahn were pen pals.
"She sent me lots of fascinating letters, with little tiny handwriting - lots of questions, and she told me what she had been reading," Ms. Kahn said. "She loved to laugh. She was really smart, and she wanted to share her love of reading."
She was born Aug. 18, 1925, in Leoni Township near Jackson to Minnie and Richard Sager. She was a graduate of what became Michigan State University, where she majored in home economics. She thought she'd learn to cook. Instead, the chemistry she acquired helped her land jobs with pharmaceutical companies in Boston and New Orleans.
She returned to Michigan and taught high school home economics for a time in Taylor, Mich. Afterward, she received a master's degree in elementary education from Wayne State University.
She was formerly married to the late Dr. William Armistead. Her husband, William Swalm, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Diana Armistead; five grandchildren, and three great-grandsons.
The family plans no public services. Arrangements are by Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe.
The family suggests tributes to the Nature Conservancy or the Sierra Club.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on May 15, 2020.