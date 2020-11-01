1/1
Georgianne O. "Anne" Warren
1932 - 2020
Georgianne "Anne" O. Warren

The youngest of nine children, Georgianne was born April 10, 1932 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to George and Odila (Hawkins) Warren. Georgianne passed joyfully into God's arms on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Georgi moved to Toledo in 1968 and spent her career in service to others. She was instrumental in placing many babies with their adoptive families in her role with Catholic Charities. And was a Child and Family Therapist with the Diocese of Toledo.

She loved living on the lake, and eagerly awaited Spring and the start of "swimming season", which often lasted into October. The highlight her Summer was the visit from her lifelong friend Carla Barkley, who traveled from Delaware for their annual girl's time. She enjoyed many vacations with her close friend Sister Mary Lucilla Osinski, whom she looked forward to reuniting with in heaven. Her favorite vacation destination, however, was going home to Minnesota for reunions with her large family. Georgi loved the weekly Poker games with her dear friend Chris Demecs, especially when she was the big winner. She also cherished the luncheons and birthday celebrations with her close group of co-workers and friends, to include confidante Dorothy Campbell, and friend and neighbor Laura Scalzo. And she looked forward her bi-weekly phone calls with dear friend Sister Mary Remias.

Georgianne was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Rosemary, Eileen, Richard, Jerry, Rita, Meredith, David and Alan. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as an extended family of lifelong friends.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Georgianne's life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Little Flower Catholic Church, Dorr Street, Toledo, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be sent to: Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, Marycrest Convent, P.O. Box 658, Monroe, New York 10949-0658; Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr St. Toledo Ohio 43615; or the Sisters of St. Francis, 6832 Convent Blvd, Sylvania, OH 43560

Walk Gently on Mother Earth


Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
