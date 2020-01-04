|
Gerald A. Piotrowicz
Gerald A. Piotrowicz, of Maumee, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, aged 88.
Born February 12, 1931, in Toledo to the late Andrew and Pearl Piotrowicz, Jerry was the youngest of six. A graduate of Macomber High School, Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Okanogan during the Korean War, for which he received three service medals, including the National Defense Service Medal.
In civilian life, Jerry spent four decades working for the U.S. Postal Service and retired in 1994.
Jerry relished spending time with his three children and six grandsons, whom he was delighted to pamper at every chance, especially from his bottomless supply of hard candy.
Jerry was a voracious newspaper reader and a tinkerer of the highest order who could fix just about anything, usually with a cold Dr. Pepper at his side. No stubborn lug nut or impossible pickle jar was a match for his powerful grip, and his arsenal of hardware supplies rivaled only his favorite place, The Andersons.
His life was defined by selflessness. If someone needed help, a ride, a babysitter, or someone to care for the family dogs, Jerry was there without hesitation and without asking anything in return. During his life, Jerry gave to countless charitable causes, and his family is grateful to have had such a wonderful example of using one's life to enrich those of others.
Surviving Jerry is his loving family; including: children, Gerald (Lisa) Piotrowicz, Diane (Steve) Schult, and Michael Piotrowicz; grandchildren Matthew (Michelle) Bowsher, Stephen (Jennifer Collins) Bowsher, Nicholas (Samantha) Piotrowicz, Alexander Piotrowicz, Derek (Ariel Heilman) Schult, and Justin Piotrowicz; great-grandchildren Lukas and Zachary Bowsher; and cousin, Phyllis Bojarski.
He was preceded in death by former wife, Barbara Piotrowicz, and his five siblings: Samuel Piotrowicz, Mary Labiak, Emanual Piotrowicz, Rose Nejman, and Delores Sliwinski.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday with a Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Thursday with prayers in the mortuary at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Maumee. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Jude Shrine, 308 N. Paca Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020