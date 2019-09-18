|
Gerald A. "Jerry" Reneau, Sr.
U.S. Navy Veteran
Gerald A. "Jerry" Reneau, Sr., age 63 of Toledo, passed away peacefully where he wanted to be, at his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born Christmas Day in 1955 in Sylvania, OH to Lee and Luella (Collins) Reneau.
He attended Sylvania High School and went onto join the U.S. Navy. Jerry prided himself on being a hard worker. He was the property manager of Tiffany Square Apartments from 1984 - 1998 and then was a shipping clerk at Riker Products until he retired in 2015. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and beautiful wife of 26 years, Kathryn "Kathy" S. Reneau.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Cari Reneau (Shane Roscoe), Gerald "Jay" Reneau, Jr., Lee (Emily) Reneau, II and Candice (Justin) Hafer; 10 grandkids who he adored; brother, Thomas "Tom" (Sue) Reneau; sister, Barbara "Barb" (Gary) Grycza; special cousin, Duane "Tom" Bancroft, Sr. and life long best friend, Timothy "Tim" Merritt.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In Jerry's memory, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.
"Last night I dreamed I died, and stood outside those pearly gates. When suddenly I realized there must be some mistake; if they knew all the things I've done they'll never let me in. Then somewhere from the other side I heard these words again, they said... let me tell you a secret about a father's love, a secret that my Daddy said was just between us, You see Daddy's don't just love their children every now and then, it's a love without end, Amen."
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019