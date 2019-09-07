|
Mr. Gerald Allen Fletcher
Mr. Fletcher, 60, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was a graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School and worked in maintenance for the former Bunkers Restaurant.
He was preceded in death by father, William Mandela; brother, James Gibson and sister, Jacqueline M. Fletcher, and is survived by mother, Bess Fletcher; brothers, Reginald, Michael R., and William R. Fletcher and Darryl Jones; sisters, Marilyn J. Fletcher, Sylvia George, Sabrina Nabors, Teresa Jones, Robin Rushe and Karen George; step-mother, Maggie Fletcher and "Little Big Sister", Sandra Harris.
Funeral Services will begin at 11 am Tuesday, September10, 2019, at Braden U.M.C., 4725 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43615, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Cecil Thompson, Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 7, 2019