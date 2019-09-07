Home

Wake
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Braden U.M.C.
4725 Dorr St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Braden U.M.C.
4725 Dorr St.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Gerald Allen Fletcher Obituary
Mr. Gerald Allen Fletcher

Mr. Fletcher, 60, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was a graduate of the Calvin M. Woodward High School and worked in maintenance for the former Bunkers Restaurant.

He was preceded in death by father, William Mandela; brother, James Gibson and sister, Jacqueline M. Fletcher, and is survived by mother, Bess Fletcher; brothers, Reginald, Michael R., and William R. Fletcher and Darryl Jones; sisters, Marilyn J. Fletcher, Sylvia George, Sabrina Nabors, Teresa Jones, Robin Rushe and Karen George; step-mother, Maggie Fletcher and "Little Big Sister", Sandra Harris.

Funeral Services will begin at 11 am Tuesday, September10, 2019, at Braden U.M.C., 4725 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43615, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Cecil Thompson, Pastor and Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 7, 2019
