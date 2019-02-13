The Blade Obituaries
|
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Gerald "Fuzz" Andrew Fazekas

Gerald "Fuzz" Andrew Fazekas, age 88, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital. He was born in Toledo on February 18, 1930 to Andrew and Ann (Beres) Fazekas.

Fuzz was a purchasing agent at AP Parts. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, working out, and spending time with his family. Fuzz will be remembered for his sense of humor, love for his family and his faith in God. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy"; children, Greg, Mary Karafa, A.J. (Robin); sister, Carol (Walt) Tylicki; and many nieces and nephews. Fuzz was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Richard.

Friends and Family will be received on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2019
