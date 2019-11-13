|
Gerald "Jerry" Benore
Gerald James Benore, age 93, of Lambertville, MI, passed away on November 12, 2019. Jerry was born in Toledo on March 2, 1926 to the late Charles and Gertrude (Heider) Benore, the last of 6 children. He was raised on a farm with his favorite Draft horses, cows and chickens, working the farm from a young age. He was a 1944 graduate of Central Catholic High School and then served in the U.S. Army Air Corp in WWII. After his honorable discharge from the military, Jerry was then active in the Air Force Reserve.
Jerry owned and operated Benore's Sunoco Service for over 40 years. He also owned the car wash, located at the property and was part-owner National Airport and Suburban Airport (previously known as Wagon Wheel Airport). Jerry was a pilot for over 70 years and was also a flight instructor for 40 years. Even though he owned a few planes over the years, his Piper Cub was his favorite plane to fly.
Jerry was a car enthusiast with his 1925 Reo and the 1908 Sears, enjoying numerous car shows and winning many trophies. He was a member of the Quiet Birdman's Club, a longtime member of St. Clements Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and also volunteered at St. Clements Credit Union, of which he was instrumental in developing. He took great pride in being a blood donor for 65 years, donating over 18 gallons of blood! He was a world traveler, visiting all seven continents; several of them more than once and always brought his family gifts from his travels.
Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Lois (Spiegelberg) Benore; son, Kenny James Benore and 5 siblings. He is survived by daughters, Janie Dudley and Robin (Randy) Wallace; sons, Jerry (Michelle) Benore, Jack (Mindy) Benore and Patrick (Rhonda) Benore; 12 grandchildren, Jill (Larry) Heiserman, Tom Dudley, Ian (Sherri) Peck, Brian (Andrea), Cody and Callae Benore, Greg (Kim), Michael and Kaylan Bauman, Chris Wallace, Ashley Kander, and Tony Tomase; 12 great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Parish, 3030 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to Shriners Hospital's for Children, if so desired. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019