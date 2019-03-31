Gerald C. Wagner



Gerald C. Wagner, 77, of Genoa, OH passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 1, 1941 in Clay Township, OH to Richard and Bernadine D. (Dalling) Wagner. Gerald graduated from Genoa High School and went on to earn his High Pressure Boiler Operator Certificate. He worked as a boiler operator for Whirlpool Inc. in Clyde, OH for many years before retiring. Gerald was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Genoa. He spent time volunteering, donating to, and visiting Our Lady of Toledo Shrine in Toledo. Gerald enjoyed going to county fairs, flea markets, yard sales. He also liked reading, gardening, taking photos, and finding recipes to share.



Gerald is survived by his daughter, Bernadine (Christopher Gangemi) Wagner; son, Cyrus Wagner; step-daughter, Kim Geller; 5 grandchildren, Christian, Luke, Brady, Peter, and Molly; brother, Ronald W. Wagner; and former wife, Jacqueline Wagner. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Jacqueline M. Wagner, and brother, William F. Wagner.



Funeral services for Gerald will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, Genoa with visitation one hour prior to the services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. Memorial contributions in memory of Gerald may be given to St. John United Church of Christ, Genoa or Our Lady of Toledo Shrine, Toledo. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019