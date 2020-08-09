Gerald "Jerry" D. Kurek
Gerald "Jerry" D. Kurek, 89, of Toledo, passed away on August 6, 2020. Born on June 10, 1931 to Dominic "Danny" and Lucy (Pluciniczak) Kurek in Toledo, Jerry graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School and went on to serve his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Air Force. An excellent baseball player in his youth, Jerry was chosen for his base's softball team, allowing him to spend some of his service time traveling the world to compete against other base teams, ultimately winning the Armed Forces championship.
Upon returning from the war he took employment with the City of Toledo, retiring from the streets, sidewalks, and engineering department after 32 years of devoted service. During the early part of his retirement years he worked as a starter/ranger (and social butterfly) at Spuyten Duyval Golf Course, giving him an opportunity to combine two lifelong passions - golf and making people laugh.
Jerry was a member of the American Legion Przybylski Post 642. He enjoyed vacationing at Devil's Lake, golfing, bowling, and watching the Mud Hens, Tigers, Indians, Buckeyes and Browns, and especially cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Miriam; and brother, Arnie. Surviving are his sons, Dan and David Kurek; daughters, Melanie Kurek and Melissa (Martin) Ramirez; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.
Visitation with social distancing will be held on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Hyacinth Church at 10:30 a.m. where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
