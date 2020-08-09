1/1
Gerald D. "Jerry" Kurek
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" D. Kurek

Gerald "Jerry" D. Kurek, 89, of Toledo, passed away on August 6, 2020. Born on June 10, 1931 to Dominic "Danny" and Lucy (Pluciniczak) Kurek in Toledo, Jerry graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School and went on to serve his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Air Force. An excellent baseball player in his youth, Jerry was chosen for his base's softball team, allowing him to spend some of his service time traveling the world to compete against other base teams, ultimately winning the Armed Forces championship.

Upon returning from the war he took employment with the City of Toledo, retiring from the streets, sidewalks, and engineering department after 32 years of devoted service. During the early part of his retirement years he worked as a starter/ranger (and social butterfly) at Spuyten Duyval Golf Course, giving him an opportunity to combine two lifelong passions - golf and making people laugh.

Jerry was a member of the American Legion Przybylski Post 642. He enjoyed vacationing at Devil's Lake, golfing, bowling, and watching the Mud Hens, Tigers, Indians, Buckeyes and Browns, and especially cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Miriam; and brother, Arnie. Surviving are his sons, Dan and David Kurek; daughters, Melanie Kurek and Melissa (Martin) Ramirez; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Visitation with social distancing will be held on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Hyacinth Church at 10:30 a.m. where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Hyacinth Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved