Gerald Duane Snyder Sr.
Gerald D. Snyder Sr., age 78 of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice. He was born in Toledo on February 7, 1942 to Raymond and Mildred (Harder) Snyder. Jerry graduated from Woodward high school and became a United States Marine who served his country in Japan from 1959 to 1963. Jerry retired from Champion Spark Plug and moved to Florida where he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and the outdoors.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Diane; sons, Gerald Jr (Julie) Snyder and Michael (Helen) Snyder; stepdaughters, Charlie Marie Davis and Connie (Mark) Klein; grandchildren, Brandi (Bailee) Snyder, Lyndsey Snyder, Tristan Snyder, Mandy, Matthew, Jonathan, Sarah, Delaney, Amanda, Matthew, Joshua, Emily and Nathan; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Deering and brother, Steve (Kim) Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William, James, and Robert.
A celebration of life will be held at Jerry Jr's home at 1039 Farmview Dr., Waterville, OH on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to any Alzheimer's or Dementia charity of your choice
.