Gerald E. Coolidge
Gerald E. Coolidge, age 82, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. The son of Gerald and Helen, he was born February 25, 1938 in Toledo. He was a graduate of Macomber High School and following graduation enlisted in the United States Air force. He was honorably discharged in 1960. Gerald married Shirley MacBeth in 1994. He worked for the city of Toledo as a HVAC inspector. For many years, Gerald and Shirley wintered in Florida where he loved to play horseshoes. He was an avid fan of NASCAR never missing a race. He also enjoyed The Ohio State Buckeyes and Detroit Tigers.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; sister, Jacqueline Rarrick; nephew, Rick Rarrick; children, Sue, Jeff and Ken (Melissa) MacBeth; grandchildren, Gregory and Erin MacBeth, Megan (Justin) Kerr, Ryan and Ian Montgomery; great grandchildren, Molly and Bennett Kerr. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gilford Coolidge; and sister, Geraldine Stanford.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd) where a service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
at wounded warriorproject.org
., Lucas County Pit Crew, 855 N. McCord Rd., Toledo, OH 43615 or a charity of the donor's choice
. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.