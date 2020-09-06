Gerald E. Harms



Gerald E. Harms, 96, husband, father, grandfather, and longtime local lumber broker, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 4, 2020, at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio.



He was born on September 27, 1923, in Toledo to Walter C. and Irene (Vanderhoff) Harms. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marian Scherger; and his brother, Dale Harms.



He grew up on Oakway Drive in South Toledo and attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help grade school and Central Catholic High School. As a child, he watched the canal behind his house transformed into the Anthony Wayne Trail. He told many stories of the construction of that road, of caddying at the Toledo Country Club, and of "peddling papers" through the Beverly neighborhood. He attended DeSales College for a semester until its closing, then finished the year at Toledo University.



A member of the Greatest Generation, Jerry was drafted into the army in 1942 at age 19. A chance chemistry class at DeSales College landed him in the little-known chemical warfare unit. He was trained at the newly established Camp Sibert in Alabama. There he learned to read weather patterns, as well as smoke-screen defense, chemical decontamination, and chemical maintenance. When it became apparent the Nazis were not using chemical warfare on the battlefield, the army kept his unit together in case they would be needed later in the war, and he ended up in the postal service, delivering mail to soldiers at the front and routing soldiers' mail to their families at home.



Jerry served in Africa, Sicily, and Italy. He was one of the lucky soldiers who had a "good war," traveling across Africa, Italy, and Switzerland, delivering mail to various troops. He enjoyed telling numerous stories about adventures in Naples, Rome, Pompeii, and other sites throughout the war. He remembered the names of members of his unit and told war stories all his life.



After the war, he spent a year at John Carroll University, worked briefly at the Sun Oil refinery, then started work at Waterville Lumber Company. After two years he joined his uncle Edmund Vanderhoff at Detwiler Lumber, which eventually became Vanderhoff Lumber Company, where he worked until his retirement in 1994. He bought lumber from mills out West and down South and sold to independent lumber companies all over Northwest Ohio and construction projects in South Carolina and Florida.



Dad's love for people, his winning smile, and his sense of humor all contributed to his success as a salesman. His customers became his friends, and he spent many happy hours with them on the golf course, fishing in Canada, and attending lumbermen's conventions all over the U.S.



In 1949 he married Carol Lauer at Rosary Cathedral. Through their 71-year marriage they raised seven children and had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Leisure time would find him teeing off at Heatherdowns Country Club or Cypresswood, Florida, or spending time at his beloved cottage at Lake LeAnn in the Irish Hills. He and Carol traveled frequently. They went to Europe several times as well as Australia, Russia, and numerous cities in the United States. They traveled several times with the whole family to New England, Upper Michigan, and out West, taking two cars and a camping trailer.



Known as "Jer Bear" to his children and all of their friends, he was a lifelong singer of silly songs and "fractured" versions of popular songs as well as a master of made-up words. The Bear was a great host to the many friends of the family who visited the cottage over the years.



He is survived by his wife, Carol (Lauer); children, Sue Harms, Tom Harms (Toni), Amy Cole (Syd), Jane Harloff (Steve), Julie Kipp (Dan), Peggy Sullivan (Mike), Anne Dobson (Ed); grandchildren, Amanda Long (Richard), Hannah Mickael (Bishoy), Sarah Mercer (Jake), Adam Harms, John Kipp, Leanne Harloff, and Jackson Harloff; and great-grandchildren Lily Mercer, Ella Mercer, and Lucas Mickael.



Special thanks go to the staff and administration of the Elizabeth Scott Community for the exceptional attention and care they have provided Mom and Dad for the past three years. We are also grateful to the Hospice nurses for the care and guidance they provided during Dad's final weeks. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the activities fund at Elizabeth Scott Community.





