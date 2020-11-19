1/1
Gerald E. "Jerry" LaPlante
1939 - 2020
Gerald Edwin "Jerry" LaPlante

Gerald Edwin "Jerry" LaPlante, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1939, in Toledo, OH, to Louis and Sarah (Parker) LaPlante. A graduate of Waite High School, Jerry served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1960. He began his career with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department in 1963 and retired as a Lieutenant in 1992. He also worked with his brother at Marleau-Hercules Fence Co. Jerry was a skilled handyman who could accomplish any job he put his mind to. He enjoyed gathering with family and friends and was a member of the Toledo Buckeye Chapter. He was a former parishioner of St. Clement Catholic Church.

Jerry was one of seventeen siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Arthur, Joseph, Louis, Francis, Thomas, Henry, and George LaPlante; sisters, Catherine Lenz, Louise Halas, Clara Wise, Rita Bielawski, Sarah Lozinski, Eva Huntzinger, and Laura Poiry; and former wife, Colleen Horrigan (married July, 1965). He is survived by his children, Patrick LaPlante (Lisa Cruz), Sean LaPlante (Becky Hussing), and Lisa (Tim) Krasniewski; grandchildren, Phillip, Robert, and Megan LaPlante, Andy and Molly Krasniewski; loving companion, Judith Bannister; brother, James LaPlante; sister, Helen Yglesias; former daughters-in-law, Kristie LaPlante and Beth Cherry; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 22 from 2-6 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Funeral services will begin Monday at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 11 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Toledo Firefighters Museum. Online condolences may be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
NOV
23
Funeral service
10:15 AM
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
