Gerald E. Mechel



Gerald E. Mechel, 74, of Toledo, OH passed away at the VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor, MI, on May 29, 2019. He was born on October 5, 1944 in Toledo to Rudolph and Mary (Huss) Mechel and he married Linda S. Grohowski. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and served as Grand Knight over 3 different years. Jerry was also a member of the Beer Can Collectors of America where he was past president. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Linda S. Mechel; children, Christy (Brian) Patterson and Melissa (Todd) Farley; grandchildren, Noah, Elliana, Grace, Cooper, Luke, Billy, Colleen and Brenna; siblings, Jack (Linda) Mechel, Anne Morrison, Joe (Barbara) Mechel, Rose (Lloyd) Rubin and Mary Mechel; best friend, Jeff (Cindy) Buchler and friends that are considered family, Chris and Doug Kummer. He is preceded in death by his parents. Friends will be received on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus service at 7:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr, Toledo, OH 43613. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family. Burial will be private. Condolences can be shared at



Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary