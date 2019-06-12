Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Service 7:00 PM At Funeral Home Visitation 10:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 2240 Castlewood Dr Toledo , OH View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 2240 Castlewood Dr Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Mechel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald E. Mechel

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Gerald E. Mechel, who could figure out and fix whatever caused TVs, radios, record players, even pay phones, to go on the fritz, died May 29 in the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center. He was 74.



A patient at the medical center for three months, Mr. Mechel had heart and kidney failure and septic shock, his wife, Linda, said. He previously had a heart attack, his daughter Melissa Farley said, who added that he was exposed to the herbicide Agent Orange in Vietnam during his early 1960s Army service.



Mr. Mechel, of West Toledo, retired in his 60s as a delivery driver for Lee Winter Florists and Barry Bagels.



He learned his trade in the Army and repaired radios while in Saigon, his wife said. As a civilian, he learned television repair from RCA, then a leading manufacturer of TVs, radios, and phonographs in an era when electronic devices contained vacuum tubes and did double duty as furniture.



"He was really smart about fixing things, figuring things out," his daughter said. "Unfortunately as he got older, it became an obsolete trade."



RCA was one of his employers during his career in electronic repair. He had his own television repair shop in West Toledo for several years in the 1970s. By then, however, households often found it cheaper to buy a new TV rather than get their old set repaired, his wife said.



He closed his repair career by fixing pay phones around northwest Ohio, until they disappeared from the landscape, supplanted by cell phones.



Mr. Mechel found his greatest satisfaction in his volunteer and club activities, his daughter said.



He was a longtime coach of youth sports. He was an usher at Blessed Sacrament Church and was former president of the parent-teacher organization at the parish school.



He was a former Grand Knight of the West Toledo Council, Knights of Columbus. He was a founding member of the Buckeye Beer Chapter of the Brewery Collectibles Club of America, of which he was a former president and longtime recording secretary.



"He was the backbone. He was always there," said John Huff, the chapter president. "He would be the person we would all lean on, possessing the most knowledge of our club.



"Nothing fazed him," Mr. Huff said. "He was the stabilizer. He kept things straightforward and fun."



Mr. Mechel also was a fixture at the chapter's annual trade show at the UAW Local 14 hall on Jackman Road.



"He was outgoing but quiet. He was able to sit and talk with anybody," his daughter said.



He was born Oct. 5, 1944, to Mary and Rudolph Mechel and was a graduate of Maumee High School. He attended the University of Toledo. As a longtime Rockets football season ticket holder, he witnessed daughter Christy - and her future husband, Brian - on the field in the marching band and, most recently, granddaughter Brenna on the dance team.



Surviving are his wife, the former Linda Grohowski, whom he married Oct. 3, 1970; daughters Christy Patterson and Melissa Farley; brothers Jack and Joe Mechel; sisters Anne Morrison, Rose Rubin, and Mary Mechel; and eight grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. July 1 in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, with a Knights of Columbus service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. July 2 in Blessed Sacrament Church, with visitation after 10 a.m.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] .com or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 12, 2019