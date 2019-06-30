|
Gerald E. Mechel
Gerald E. Mechel, 74, of Toledo, OH, passed away on May 29, 2019. Friends will be received on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Service at 7:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr, Toledo, OH 43613.
Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019