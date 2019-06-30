Home

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
2240 Castlewood Dr
Toledo, OH
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
2240 Castlewood Dr
Toledo, OH
Gerald E. Mechel Obituary
Gerald E. Mechel

Gerald E. Mechel, 74, of Toledo, OH, passed away on May 29, 2019. Friends will be received on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Service at 7:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr, Toledo, OH 43613.

Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
