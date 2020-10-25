Gerald "Jerry" E. OberskiJanuary 28, 1931 - October 22, 2020Gerald "Jerry" E. Oberski, 89, of Toledo, Ohio and formerly of Erie, MI, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his sons' home. Born January 28, 1931, he was the son of Joseph and Viola (Jacobs) Oberski. A U.S. Army veteran he was stationed in Panama during the Korean War. He married Carolyn Sutts on May 2, 1959. She preceded him in death on February 3, 2007. Jerry was employed by the GM Powertrain for over 30 years, retiring on July 1, 1991. Prior, he was employed for C&O Railroad and Brown Trailers. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 14. He enjoyed taking care of his lawn, working outside, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.He is survived by his loving son, Arnold (Jeannie) Oberski; grandchildren, Charles (Kaittye) Oberski, Andrew (Erika) Oberski and Jessi Oberski; great grandchildren, Koltyn, Collin, Klaysen and Kendall; brother, Joey Oberski and brother-in-law, Donald Sutts; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Alberta Marie Oberski; brother, Tony Oberski; sisters, Lois Knaggs and Clairbell Cathers; brother-in-laws, Ray Knaggs and Jim Cathers and sister-in-laws, Judy Oberski and Romelda Oberski.Visitation will be from 2-8 pm, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Interment will follow in Forest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Toledo ZOOTeen Program.