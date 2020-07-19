Gerald Ernest Henschen
Gerald Ernest Henschen, 83, of Grinnell, Iowa and formerly of Toledo, died on July 13, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
A public graveside service and burial is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Grinnell.
Memorial contributions may be designated to Pheasants Forever or St. John's Lutheran Church in Grinnell, Iowa, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com
.