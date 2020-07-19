1/1
Gerald Ernest Henschen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Ernest Henschen

Gerald Ernest Henschen, 83, of Grinnell, Iowa and formerly of Toledo, died on July 13, 2020, at his home of natural causes.

A public graveside service and burial is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Grinnell.

Memorial contributions may be designated to Pheasants Forever or St. John's Lutheran Church in Grinnell, Iowa, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved