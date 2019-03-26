Gerald Eugene LeTourneau



Gerald Eugene LeTourneau, 81, of Toledo Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family on March 22, 2018 after a brief battle with lymphoma.



Jerry was born in Cathro, MI to Eugene & Bernadette (Brousseau) LeTourneau on March 25, 1937. He was a 1956 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Alpena, MI, where he was a four year letter winning halfback for the Thunderbolts football team and a guard for the basketball team. His record earned him a spot in the Alpena Sports Hall of Fame where he was inducted in 2017.



He began working for Abitibi (DPI) in Alpena, MI in 1958. He was promoted to management and helped to start up a new manufacturing line at the DPI plant in Toledo, Ohio, where he eventually retired from after 41 years of service.



Jerry enjoyed playing golf and earned 6 Holes-in-One, with the most recent being May 2, 2018. He also spent time volunteering for Mobile Meals with his dear friend Peggy Howell.



Jerry is preceded in death by his wife Maureen (Carmichael) LeTourneau, Grandsons, Justin and Dylan Bailey, parents Eugene & Bernadette LeTourneau & Brother in Law, Albert Skiba.



He is survived by his children Joseph (Donya) LeTourneau, Stephen (Juliana) LeTourneau, Maureen (Mark) Smith, Jane (Steven) Bailey; grandchildren, Stephany & Daniel LeTourneau, Nicole & Blair Smith, Gabrielle (Jearrod) Fountain, Garret & Erin Bailey, great grandchildren, Oden & Zoey Jabo; siblings, June (Gerald) Mills, Lois Skiba, Donna (Raymond) Compeau, Jim (Sally) LeTourneau.



Visitation will be at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd, Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. with the Memorial Service immediately following.



A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Alpena, MI at a later date.



The family of Jerry LeTourneau would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Hensley family of Whitehouse, Ohio for all of the love they demonstrated over the years and the support they provided in his final months.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice of NW Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019