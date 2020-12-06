Gerald F. Cavanaugh
Gerald F. Cavanaugh, "Jerry", concluded his battle with lung disease on November 30, 2020, when he was called home to be with the Lord. He was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first above all else.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice; his son, Steve; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Cavanaugh and their two children, Claire and Christian Cavanaugh.
Jerry was born and raised in Nanty-Glo, Pennsylvania. He was one of nine children of Thomas and Rita Cavanaugh. He was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Joseph, James and Daniel; and he is survived by his brothers, Paul and Michael; and his sisters, Mary Anne Mort and Ellen Merlo.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the American Lung Association
.
Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield (419-865-8879). Condolences can be shared atwalkerfuneralhomes.com