Gerald F. Cavanaugh
Gerald F. Cavanaugh

Gerald F. Cavanaugh, "Jerry", concluded his battle with lung disease on November 30, 2020, when he was called home to be with the Lord. He was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first above all else.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice; his son, Steve; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Cavanaugh and their two children, Claire and Christian Cavanaugh.

Jerry was born and raised in Nanty-Glo, Pennsylvania. He was one of nine children of Thomas and Rita Cavanaugh. He was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Joseph, James and Daniel; and he is survived by his brothers, Paul and Michael; and his sisters, Mary Anne Mort and Ellen Merlo.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the American Lung Association.

Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield (419-865-8879). Condolences can be shared at

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
