Gerald (Jerry) Feldstein, 92, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings in Sylvania. He was born on August 8, 1926 in Toledo, OH to Jack and Gertrude Feldstein. He graduated from Scott High School in 1944 where he excelled in basketball and was the Sports Editor of the school newspaper.



Jerry served his country for two years in the Navy during WWII protecting American lives as a signalman on the SS John Swett in the Philippines. He revisited these memories when he was chosen to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. several years ago.



After the war, he graduated in 1949 from Bentley College in Boston where he majored in Accounting. He then returned to Toledo and began working for his father at General Shoe Findings Company selling shoe supplies. After his father retired, he expanded the business with the help of his sons Howard and Mark to include gift items and renamed it Toledo General Distributors.



Throughout his life, Jerry performed many acts of kindness, albeit in a quiet way, behind the scenes. In addition, he volunteered weekly at The Sight Center, reading stories and newspapers, for those who could not. He was recognized for his kindness with the "Mensch of the Year" Award in 2017 given by the Jewish Neighborhood Organization, "Raggedy Ass Cadets" of which he was a loyal member for many years.



Jerry enjoyed reading, playing golf, and bridge. As a 50-year season ticket holder, he was an avid Toledo Rockets Basketball fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and the love of his life, Corrine Adler.



He is survived by his sister, Rosemarie Surath (Bernard); sons, Howard (Cindy) and Mark (Sandra); daughter, Marla Osgood (Rick); 5 grandchildren (Bailey, Casey, Mason, Brittany and Lauren); 3 great-grandchildren, and nieces, Pam Anderson (Mark) and Dana Gomberg (Larry).



Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 14, at 11:00 am at Temple Shomer Emunim, followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Shomer Emunim or the donor's choice.



