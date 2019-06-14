Services Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc. 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. Toledo , OH 43615 (419) 531-4424 Funeral service 11:00 AM Temple Shomer Emunim Resources More Obituaries for Gerald Feldstein Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerald Feldstein

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Gerald Feldstein, 92, an accounting major who found his place in sales, calling on shoe stores and repair shops, and in time took the reins of his father's downtown wholesale business, died Tuesday at Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings in Sylvania Township.



The cause of death was not known. He had dementia but was physically well, his son Mark Feldstein said.



Mr. Feldstein, who was best known as "Jerry," closed the business, Toledo General Distributors, in the 1990s and worked for another decade as an independent representative for a footwear component wholesaler based in Richmond, Va.



He was a 1949 graduate of Bentley College in Boston and, returning to his hometown, thought employment at the firm his father founded was a good opportunity.



As a new hire at General Shoe Findings Co, 119 St. Clair St., the young Mr. Feldstein visited shoe stores large and small, including the Al Thomas local chain of stores, plus such department stores as Tiedtke's and the Lion Store. He called on the dozen or so repair businesses in the area. His wares included tongue pads, laces, polish, and other shoe store and shoe repair supplies.



"He got into sales and really enjoyed it," his son said. "He was personable and honest. He liked to listen and to hear what the people's problems were. He was a problem solver, and he wanted to make sure he took care of customers - and when he went back, they were happy to see him."



The business continued to sell findings - the parts and materials that went into the making of shoes - but by the late 1950s also offered rubber and plastic footwear and, for the holiday season, notions and novelty items. The firm's expanded line of gift items could be found at a range of retailers by 1969, and his father, Jack Feldstein, changed the name to Toledo General Distributors Inc.



Jerry Feldstein in turn expanded the variety of customers he called on and the territory to include northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. By the 1980s, he was running the business.



"He took it to the next level," said his son Mark, who after college graduation went to work for Toledo General Distributors and was expected to keep the same hours and meet the same sales quotas as other workers.



"You never knew he was my father. I was treated as any other person," son Mark said. "I had to perform or I wouldn't be there."



Mr. Feldstein's son Howard joined the business too. Mark in the late 1980s began his own gift and home decor business, of which Howard is marketing manager.



"The biggest thing I got from him is honesty and how he treated his customers," son Mark said. "He didn't go and sell somebody just to sell somebody."



The SeaGate Convention Centre displaced Mr. Feldstein's longtime downtown location, and he moved to the Holland-Sylvania Road-Airport Highway area before closing.



Afterward, Mr. Feldstein was a volunteer at the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio. Several days a week he read aloud from newspapers, magazines, and books into a tape recorder so that people with visual impairments could listen later.



He and his longtime companion, Corrine Adler, stayed active by going to movies in Ann Arbor, attending plays at the Stratford Festival in Ontario, and attending opera and symphony performances closer to home.



"They were inseparable for many years," his son Mark said.



He was born Aug. 8, 1926, to Gertrude and Jack Feldstein and grew up on Fulton Street in central Toledo. He was a 1944 graduate of Scott High School, where he played basketball and was sports editor of the student newspaper.



He was a Navy veteran of World War II an served as a signalman aboard the SS John Swett in South Pacific and the Philippines. He took an Honor Flight to Washington in 2010 to visit the World War II Memorial, after nearly two years on a waiting list.



"He said it was the most proud he ever felt when he was nominated to go," his son Mark said.



Mr. Feldstein was named Mensch of the Year in 2017 by the Raggedy Ass Cadets, a group made up of those with long ties to central and North Toledo.



Dedicated to University of Toledo basketball, he was a 50-season ticket holder.



Surviving are his sons Howard and Mark Feldstein; daughter, Marla Osgood; sister, Rosemarie Surath; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Temple-Congregation Shomer Emunim, Sylvania Township. Arrangements are by the Robert H. Wick/?Wisniewski Funeral Home.



The family suggests tributes to the Temple-Congregation Shomer Emunim or a .



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 14, 2019