|
|
Gerald Francis "Jerry" Foley
Gerald Francis "Jerry" Foley
With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Gerald Francis "Jerry" Foley, 95, of Lambertville, MI, on, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Aspen Grove Assisted Living. Born December 28, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Harry and Cecilia (Bushroe) Foley. He attended Whitmer High School until he turned 17 years old and joined the U.S.Navy, along with his 2 brothers. Jerry proudly served his Country during WWII and was on the beach in Normandy on D-Day and was awarded a Purple Heart for being injured while aboard a ship hit by a Japanese Kamikaze.
After the War he married the love of his life Thelma Schmidlin on July 3, 1948. They were married almost 60 years until she preceded him in death on April 8, 2007.
Jerry was a proud member of Painters Local 7 for 72 years, a Business Agent for the Local for 20 years and a member of AA for 48 years.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather with a passionate love for his family.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Thelma; brother, Ralph and half brothers, Lawrence and Henry.
Surviving are his loving daughters, Shelly (David) Antkowiak and Robin (Kevin) Raley; grandchildren, Kellye (Tim) Horace, Todd Antkowiak, Jamie Pedro, Donovan (Kendra) Carroll; great grandchildren, Adam (Shelby Limpert) Horace, Lauryn (Charles Vogel) Horace, Trevor Horace, Sophie and Baron Pedro, Caleb Carroll; great-great granddaughter, Savannah Grace Horace; brother, Walter Foley.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan 48182, where funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. Chaplain William Fink, officiating with Military Honors by the U.S.Navy and the Lambertville VFW Post 9656.
The Foley family would like to thank Olga and Lexie and the rest of the staff at Aspen Grove for their love and compassion provided to Jerry these past 7 1/2 years and Kelly and MaryAnn with Promedica Hospice for their care these last few weeks.
Memorials may be made to Promedica Hospice or Aspen Grove Assisted Living.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020