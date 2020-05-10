Gerald G. FooteGerald G. Foote, 93, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Genesis Village. He was born June 20, 1926, in Lenawee Junction MI, to parents James S. and Emma J. (Brown) Foote. Jerry was employed as a Letter Carrier with the United States Postal System for more than 38 years, retiring in 1985. He was also proud to have served with the United States Army during W.W. II. Jerry volunteered at church for many years and enjoyed many trips with the WPOS Radio Station.He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Doris M. (Lapoint) Foote; daughters, Patricia Jones, Cynthia Smith, and Kathryn (Robert) Megyesi; sons, Gerald L., Michael, Randall (Mary Beth), and Robert (Helena) Foote; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rosella Grevis and Mary Carr.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private gathering and funeral ceremony were conducted at the Reeb Funeral Home. Jerry's life will be celebrated with family and friends when current restrictions are lifted.Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers are asked to consider the Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Rd. Maumee, OH, 43537, or A Renewed Mind/Double ARC, 885 Commerce Drive, Perrysburg, OH, 43551. Online condolences to