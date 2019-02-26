The Blade Obituaries
Gerald "Jerry" Getz


Gerald "Jerry" Getz

Gerald "Jerry" Getz, of Toledo passed away on Sunday February 24, 2019 in his home. Jerry was born in Altoona, PA. on December 12, 1927. He was a graduate of Altoona High School and later earned his degree from Penn State University.

Jerry was employed by the Ohio Plate Glass Co. for five years, where he became salesman of the year and then enjoyed a twenty year career in sales with Osterman Jewelers. During his retirement years he maintained a daily presence at the Sylvania JCC/YMCA where he developed a close group of friends. His favorite hobby was to dabble in the stock market.

Jerry is survived by his sister, Hannah Klugman of Garden Grove, CA. and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Diane Venet.

Services and interment will be held at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Oregon, OH. on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Cantor Ivor Lichterman of Congregation B'Nai Israel will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Congregation B'Nai Israel or a .

Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
