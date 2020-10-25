Gerald H. "Jerry" Brewis
Gerald H. "Jerry" Brewis, 62 of Lambertville passed away at The Toledo Hospital early Wednesday morning, October 21 with his family by his side, following a valiant and courageous battle with cancer.
Jerry was born on October 23, 1957 to William M. and Helen Brewis. He was a 1976 graduate of Rogers High School where he was on the wrestling team and began his machine trades career. Following graduation, he worked at several job shops in Toledo, but spent much of his career at Ort Tool and Die in Erie, Michigan, retiring in 2009. He was very talented and could hold extremely close tolerances. Jerry earned certifications as a Journeyman Tool Maker and a UAW Journeyman Tool and Die Maker. Teaching and guiding apprentices on the job made him happy while acquiring many good friendships along the way.
Everyone who met Jerry loved him. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. He was set apart by his beautiful green eyes and orange hair which he let grow long over the years. His sense of humor was amazing-he made everyone laugh. As a Dad, he shared lots of fun with his sons, but when they did something out of bounds, he would say "Did you learn anything?" and made them think about what they did.
He loved NASCAR, racing, woodworking and the Food Network. Finding great recipes and restaurants was a favorite pastime. There was always a list when traveling. Still, nothing could ever beat out Schmucker's Wimpy Burgers and Dutch Apple Pie. His taste in music was unique, from the oldies to rock and roll. When lunching at Magdalena's on Saturday afternoons, you could find him setting up tunes at the juke box.
He met his future wife Martha, on Halloween night 1978 at The Dixie Electric Co. in Perrysburg. It was the beginning of a beautiful love story. They married in June of 1981 in Fremont, Ohio. Surviving along with his wife are children, Jason (Kristine Arita) Brewis of Las Vegas and Andrew (Sarah) Brewis of Toledo; Grandchildren, Ashley Arita and Lincoln Brewis; mother, Helen Brewis, brother, William (Sue) Brewis, and sister, Sherry (Greg) Driver; Nieces and Nephews, Lisa Meeker, John Brewis, Amy Jackson (Goddaughter) and Dr. Steven Driver and their families. Jerry was preceded in death by his Dad and grandparents.
Due to current restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private. The funeral can be viewed via live stream at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 by visiting Jerry's Tribute Wall on his page at walkerfuneralhomes.com
, where condolences and fond memories can also be shared with the family.
A gathering to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Cancer Society
or the charity of the donor's choice
in Jerry's honor.